Sarah McDougall has made the tough decision to sell the Lake George Winery, the picturesque rural compound north of Canberra going to auction next month with a reserve of $4.97 million.
Ms McDougall has taken the step following the tragic loss of her husband Anthony to suicide almost a year ago.
The couple had two young children and Mr McDougall had older children from his first marriage.
It was a collective decision to sell, she said, when the property was at its best.
"We had a really successful harvest just gone, and beautiful fruit coming into the winery, and it was like a bittersweet harvest. Anthony would have been so excited and happy with what we did," she said.
"And I just keep thinking about what he would want me to do and I think what he would want me to do is move on and focus on the kids and make a new path.
"All the kids, the big kids and the little kids together, we had a meeting, and we decided now is the time to sell while we're on a high and excited about the wines we have in barrel."
The sale of the 112-hectare property includes the vineyard, which turns 50 this year, the winery, cellar door, restaurant, the main homestead, a dining dome and multiple other on-site properties including four tiny homes.
Ms McDougall said publishing the reserve was a sign to buyers that she was committed to selling and selling at auction.
"We thought the perfect buyer would be someone downgrading from Sydney, wanting that rural lifestyle, perhaps with older children who want to run it with them," she said.
"But we've had a lot of interest, previously, from business people in Canberra."
Ms McDougall said the property's proximity to Canberra was a big selling point.
"Once you get on the highway and you're there, you feel like you're a million miles away and yet you're so close to everything," she said.
The property will go to auction on site at 3pm on Sunday, July 23.
Helicopter rides will be held just before the auction to give prospective buyers an appreciation of the property size.
"Once you're up in the air, its amazing. And the views over Lake George are stunning," she said.
The McDougalls bought the property in 2018.
"It's five years this month. Five years flies past so quickly," she said.
"We had five-year plan anyway and I've done everything and more after the five years. So, I feel like I've either got to put in another five or do something smaller and more manageable and have more time with the children."
Ms McDougall said she would focus on her farm near Hoskinstown.
"I'd like to do something a bit different out there. It's always been a bit of a hobby farm, but I'm looking at what we can do out there," she said.
"I won't be far away."
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
