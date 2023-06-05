The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Woden Green under construction in Phillip as Hindmarsh aims for 2025 completion

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated June 7 2023 - 11:54am, first published June 5 2023 - 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pools, dog parks, cinemas and a gym have been included in the plans for Woden Green. Picture supplied
Pools, dog parks, cinemas and a gym have been included in the plans for Woden Green. Picture supplied

A long-running development project in Woden is now under way, set to deliver more than 400 apartments across three towers once complete.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.