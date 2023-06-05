A long-running development project in Woden is now under way, set to deliver more than 400 apartments across three towers once complete.
A private dog park, children's playground, cinemas and an indoor lap pool are among its list of features for future residents.
National developer Hindmarsh is behind the project, to be called Woden Green, which was approved in 2021 after several iterations.
The project, located on the corner of Wilbow and Easty Streets in Phillip, forms part of a broader redevelopment that dates back nearly two decades.
The developer is now seeking an amendment to the application for minor adjustments such as construction material changes, alteration of storage cages and the addition of motorcycle parking.
Once complete, the project will include 419 apartments, commercial shops and basement parking across three towers of up 17 storeys tall.
It is anticipated residents will begin moving into the buildings in mid-2025.
The project is one part of the broader Woden Green development, which started life in 2006 as a joint venture between the ACT government and Hindmarsh.
Original plans were for 1500 dwellings across the entire development area. In 2013, the government sold its share to Hindmarsh for $14 million.
Other projects that have been delivered in the precinct include the 179-unit Avoca apartment complex, the 99-unit Idalia project and a block of 41 townhouses.
The three-tower Woden Green project underwent several changes over the years to land at its final, approved iteration.
Early plans proposed 710 apartments across two 27-storey towers, an 11-storey building and a nine-storey block.
The Woden Valley Community Council objected the proposal and in 2019, the plans were scaled back to a 445-unit complex of up to 26 storeys tall.
In late 2020, the plans were revised again and later approved.
Successful pre-sales have allowed construction to begin, Hindmarsh state development manager, ACT, Mia Dragila said.
"We have released stock progressively, initially launching to market with Woden Green one, and more recently we released Woden Green two driven by strong sales in the first release," she said.
She said about 90 per cent of the first release and about 60 per cent of the second release had already sold. A third and final stage is also yet to be released.
First home buyers and downsizers were among some of the purchasers, meanwhile investors had also show "very strong interest" in the development, Ms Dragila said.
Residents will have access to about 3000-square-metres of landscaped outdoor spaces, including a residents-only dog park, reflection ponds and a children's playground.
Other amenities include a 25-metre indoor lap pool, a separate children's wading pool, a communal dining space, cinemas and a cardio gym.
Ms Dragila said the team had conducted extensive research on what amenities would add value to future residents' lifestyles.
"When selecting and designing amenity we have a lot to consider, however there are two key questions: What do our future residents need and want? And what will these spaces cost to maintain?" she said.
"Both of these questions are equally important, as we want to ensure that theses spaces thrive long after we hand the keys over to our new residents, and both can be managed through clever design."
Ms Dragila said the facilities would cater to "families, couples, individuals and of course to accommodate our beloved dogs in apartment living".
Public representations for the development application amendment close on June 20.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
