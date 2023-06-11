The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Neoliberalism reduces our life's meaning to production and consumption

By Rod Taylor
June 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Even Victoria's ambulance service was sold when Jeff Kennett was premier. Picture by Brodie Weeding
Even Victoria's ambulance service was sold when Jeff Kennett was premier. Picture by Brodie Weeding

The purge began in the 1990s, under the Hawke Labor government, then continued with gusto during the Howard-Costello governments and beyond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.