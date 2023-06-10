Two men arrested on Saturday morning while allegedly breaking into an ATM at a Canberra City bank branch have faced court.
At 4.17am, police received a report two men were breaking into a Commonwealth Bank branch in City Walk.
Police said officers arrived at the scene soon after and observed two men in an enclosed foyer area, allegedly attempting to gain entry to an ATM, and arrested the pair.
Facts tendered to ACT Magistrates Court state police saw one man kneeling in front of an ATM and the other standing next to him.
William Bushell, 32, and Curtis Clements, 43, were arrested for aggravated burglary and taken to the ACT Regional Watch House.
After police had arrested the men, officers allegedly located a variety of tools in the ATM foyer, and multiple ID and bank cards in various names.
Mr Clements and Mr Bushell were charged with aggravated burglary.
Mr Bushell was also charged with unlawful possession of stolen property.
The men appeared at the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday.
Neither man was represented by a lawyer.
Mr Bushell told Magistrate Ian Temby he was innocent and "being stitched up".
"I haven't done nothing wrong," he said.
"They're just deliberately stitching and setting me up. They've literally got it in for me at the moment, I don't know why."
He also said he found bank and ID cards to turn them into police.
Prosecutor Rhiannon McGlinn opposed bail, saying Mr Bushell was at risk of not appearing before court or reoffending.
Magistrate Temby agreed, saying Mr Bushell had a long list of prior offences.
"I consider the risk is too high," he said.
Mr Bushell was visibly distressed at the decision, begging the magistrate to let him out on bail.
"Please, I've been good," he said.
"Your honour, please don't do this."
A custody officer told Mr Bushell: "You'll be right, mate, we'll look after you."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Bushell will return to court on July 3.
Mr Clements appeared before the court, also unrepresented.
Magistrate Temby decided based on his appearance, and because five of his previous matters had been dismissed on mental health grounds, Mr Clements would be taken to a mental health facility for assessment.
"I have some concerns that you perhaps don't understand what's happening this morning," the magistrate said.
He will return to police custody before appearing before the court on bail.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.