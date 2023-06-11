The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

The Canberrans awarded in the King's Birthday honours list

By Michael Ramsey
Updated June 12 2023 - 6:28am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Almost 70 people in the ACT are among the more than 1000 to be honoured in the King's Birthday honours and awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.