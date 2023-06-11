The Canberrans awarded in the King's Birthday honours list

Almost 70 people in the ACT are among the more than 1000 to be honoured in the King's Birthday honours and awards.
For the first time since the Order of Australia was established in 1975, the majority of Australian recipients in the General Division are women. Similarly, there is gender parity or better at the three highest levels in the Order.
An "emperor" who transformed an Australian state and a dame who delighted global audiences for decades are together in lights for the King's Birthday Honours List.
Former West Australian Liberal premier Colin Barnett and legendary late comedian Barry Humphries are among 1191 Australians recognised.
The beloved satirist, best known for his alter egos Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, is recognised for "eminent achievement and merit of the highest degree in service to Australia or to humanity at large".
Humphries will be farewelled at a state memorial at the Sydney Opera House in December.
Other honours recipients include former federal Labor minister Jenny Macklin, a key architect of the National Disability Insurance Scheme and paid parental leave.
Ms Macklin, who was appointed AC, was also a key figure behind the national apology to the Stolen Generation and the 500,000 Forgotten Australians and child migrants who suffered abuse and neglect in out-of-home care.
Thirty-three people listed as living in the ACT received honours, including two who were made officers of the Order of Australia: entomologist Dr Marianne Horak and public servant Rosemary Huxtable.
Seven people were made members of the order - Professor Emerita Berwyn Clayton, Caroline Hughes, David Charles Hughes, Dr John Thomas Kirk, Jill McIntosh, Margery Anne Nicoll, and Peter James Strong - and 24 people received medals.
Fifteen people in the ACT in the Commonwealth Public Service received public service medals, as did 11 in the ACT public service. In the emergency services, there was one from the ACT rural fire service, one from the ambulance service, one from the SES, one from the ESA, one from corrective services and five from the Australian Federal Police.
A full list of ACT recipients is at the end of this article. This does not include those who received military awards.
Six Australians received the nation's highest honour, being named companions in the order.
Mr Barnett's appointment as one of six AC recipients recognises his achievements as premier in economic and infrastructure development, social welfare reform and service to the Indigenous community.
The 72-year-old held office between 2008 and 2017, becoming the second-longest serving WA premier since World War II.
During that time, he presided over an unprecedented mining boom and forged enduring relationships with China as the emerging mega-power sought WA iron ore to turbocharge its economic development.
Melbourne-born Humphries, who died aged 89 in April, has been posthumously appointed a Companion of the Order of Australia.
Author Tim Winton, former Matildas vice-captain and lawyer Moya Dodd and Melbourne lord mayor Sally Capp were among those appointed as an Officer of the Order (AO).
"Recipients have made substantial contributions and had a significant impact at the local, national or international level," Governor-General David Hurley said ahead of Monday's King's Birthday public holiday.
"Some are volunteers, others have had a remarkable impact in professional roles - many have done both. They are all inspiring and their service is valued by us all."
For the first time, the majority of honours recipients - 50.6 per cent - were women.
The youngest recipient was aged 30 and the eldest 97.
In 1966, then-United States president Lyndon Johnson asked Tidbinbilla ranger David Kerr if a kangaroo could bite.
No, David said, "but don't talk because they like to bite Americans."
Mr Kerr, born and raised in Yass, was a CSIRO researcher studying catchment hydrology in the Australian alps when he received a phone call about his appointment as one of Kosciuszko National Park's first rangers.
His first task as a ranger was to implement the cattle-grazing ban after the introduction of hooved animals a century earlier had caused terrible damage to the plants, soil and, mountain streams.
Grant Lovelock, an "accidental public servant", is among 18 Commonwealth bureaucrats recognised in the King's Birthday Honours this year with Public Service Medals.
Mr Lovelock, a first assistant secretary at the Department of Finance, was awarded the honour for his work on the APS Workforce Strategy and leadership of the Australian Public Service Academy.
Mr Lovelock began his APS career in 2004, as an APS1 in a skills policy team at the then Department of Education, Science and Training.
"I actually came in to do this while I thought about what I wanted to do when I grow up," Mr Lovelock said.
"And it turns out that I am an absolute convert, accidental public servant, but definitely a convert."
In 1962, Swen established her own pottery studio in Kyoto and became a regular exhibitor in the National Women Artists' Exhibition.
By the time she turned 31, she was ready to pursue ceramics full time, giving herself over to its enduring mystery and unpredictability.
Swen married Cornel Swen, a Dutch graphic designer and artist, in 1967 and they moved to Australia the following year.
Kate Jenkins knows that she has been instrumental in changing the culture of Parliament House because people who work on "the hill", parliamentarians, staffers and journalists, are going out of their way to tell her that it "is different" at every opportunity.
The former sex discrimination commissioner, who finished up her seven year post in April, has been, in her words, "intimately" involved with the inner workings of Federal Parliament since 2021.
She was asked to investigate reports of sexual assault, harassment and bullying and found one in three people working in Commonwealth parliamentary workplaces experienced such unacceptable behaviour. It set federal politics towards a wholesale lifting of its game.
For the landmark Jenkins Review - and for generally being one of the leading architects of change - Ms Jenkins has been appointed an officer of the Order of Australia in the King's Birthday Honours.
It's been a demanding first 11 months in the top office of the Royal Australian Navy but Vice-Admiral Mark Hammond is excited for what's still to come.
The Chief of Navy, who was appointed an officer of the Order of Australia for the King's birthday on Monday, is looking forward to being handed the outcome of a "short, sharp" review into his force - the last ball falling out of the air for now, he says.
When John Kirk first set eyes on the gentle slopes of what was to become the world-leading vineyard Clonakilla, he just knew it was the right spot.
He'd been looking for some land to plant some vines - the CSIRO scientist had an interest in wine that went beyond the occasional glass of red - and when 18 hectares or so became available out on Crisps Lane near Murrumbateman, he went out to take a look.
"I looked at a lot of blocks, some out on Macs Reef Road, they were nice if you just wanted to live in the country, but as a farmer, they just didn't give me the right feel," he says.
Marianne Horak AO sparkles with enthusiasm as she moves between the rows of cabinets outside her office on the CSIRO campus in Canberra.
She almost dances with glee as she slides back the lids and explains why each moth in the tray is a wonder of nature.
The macadamia nutborer or the scribbly gum moth or the ghost moth are the life's work of Dr Horak who has been appointed an officer of the Order of Australia.
At the age of 78, she has technically retired but is still very active in the study of moths (lepidopterology). Just to keep up with the physical demands of lifting cases, she goes to the gym once a week.
And there's a lot of heaving to be done. There are 12 million specimens in the CSIRO collection.
Australian netball has taken a few gut punches in the last 12 months, but Canberran legend Jill McIntosh is confident the sport can be "bigger and better for it".
McIntosh reflected on the state of the game after being appointed a member of the order (AM) on the King's birthday honours list for her significant service to netball as a coach at national and international level.
Between last year's Diamonds uniform revolt, the $15 million Netball Australia fallout with Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting, and Collingwood's sudden withdrawal from the Super Netball competition just last month, the sport has faced a few obstacles of late.
Dr David Hughes has spent more than a decade ensuring the AIS sits at the forefront of sports medicine.
It's a period that saw him guide the organisation through the COVID pandemic, increasing concussion awareness and debate about the role of gender diverse individuals in sport.
There's no doubt it's been an eventful decade, but through that time, one thing has become clear to Hughes.
It's vital the AIS remains appropriately funded to continue serving both elite and community sport and the future of the institute must lie in Canberra.
Maxine McKew has garnered several titles throughout her career: award-winning journalist, trailblazer, political giant slayer.
But on Monday, Ms McKew will gain another when she is appointed a member of the order of Australia for her service to journalism, Parliament and higher education.
"It's a lovely acknowledgement," said Ms McKew, currently an honorary fellow at the Melbourne University School of Education and advocate for education reform. She added, though, that "the work I've done I regard as my own reward".
