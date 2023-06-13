Schools should not shy away from precise language such as misogyny, sexual harassment and sexism to describe the behaviour of boys; but the experience of women teachers is that common behaviour euphemisms such as "disrespect" are instead frequently deployed. This does not capture the scope nor the gravity of attitudes and their impact on women and girls. Input from across the gender spectrum, especially from men teachers and leaders, is particularly valuable, too - boys must not only have behaviour modelled to them by men, but also be able to have open and honest conversations about what they are seeing and hearing about masculinity. There must be space made available for boys to have their views heard and challenged.