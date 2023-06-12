The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Zoë Wundenberg | Here's some goals to get the NDIS back on track

Zoë Wundenberg
By Zoë Wundenberg
June 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I have had the privilege of working with an increasingly large client group funded by the NDIS in recent months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoë Wundenberg

Zoë Wundenberg

Columnist

Zoë Wundenberg is a careers consultant and un/employment advocate at impressability.com.au, and a regular columnist for ACM.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.