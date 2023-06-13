Former senior public servant Blair Comley has been appointed to replace Brendan Murphy as Health Department secretary.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced that Mr Comley, who is currently a partner at consultancy EY Port Jackson Partners, will assume leadership of the Health Department on July 17.
"With his strong economic qualifications and proven leadership navigating complex issues, Mr Comley will bring innovation and policy rigour to addressing the challenges and opportunities within our health system," Mr Albanese said.
Mr Comley appointment follows the decision of Professor Murphy to retire after being at the forefront of the nation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, initially as chief medical officer and then, from 2020, as secretary of the Health Department.
"Professor Murphy's service during the COVID-19 global pandemic kept Australians safe. I wish him well as he embarks on his well-deserved retirement," the prime minister said.
Mr Comley was a senior public servant during the Rudd and Gillard governments, including as secretary of the Department of Resources, Energy and Tourism and head Department of Climate Change and Energy Efficiency.
In 2014 he became secretary of the NSWs Department of Premier and Cabinet, a position he held until 2017.
At EY, Mr Comley has led work on tackling climate change and achieving net zero, including the nation's energy transition.
His appointment also underlines the close connections between the Australian Public Service and the major consulting firms, which have been brought into sharp focus by the PwC scandal in which partners at the firm allegedly used confidential government information for the benefit of clients.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
