The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Tim the Yowie Man: From fairies to folklore, I'm spellbound by magical Araluen

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
July 7 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Whenever I drive the Yowie-mobile towards Araluen, I always feel like I'm about to enter another world. A magical one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.