One of the worst floods to hit Araluen was in February 1860 when a torrent of water destroyed mining claims, equipment, and washed away houses and even hotels. There were reports of pianos from Araluen entertainment venues being washed out the mouth of the Moruya River. Many lives were lost. Clem Wilson, 89, has also seen his fair share of fires and floods in Araluen, but none worse than the Black Summer Fire, when on January 4, 2020, "but for a wind change, the whole valley would have burnt to the ground".