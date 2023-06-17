The Canberra Times
Child care fees increases wipe out family savings from July 10 subsidy increase

By Sarah Lansdown
June 18 2023 - 5:30am
Megan Salic is concerned about child care costs going up in July when her 4-month-old baby Myles is set to attend daycare. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Canberra families expecting cheaper childcare from July may not be better off under increases to the childcare subsidy as early education services substantially increase their fees to keep up with rising costs.

