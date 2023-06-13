The Canberra Times
ACT Public Schools to get $22 million in infrastructure upgrades

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated June 14 2023 - 10:04am, first published 5:30am
New toilet blocks, bike storage and landscaping are among the projects to receive a share of $22 million in funding under the annual public school infrastructure renewal program.

