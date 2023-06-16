The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Simon Cowan | Australia's aged care sector cost blowout won't be solved by higher taxes

Simon Cowan
By Simon Cowan
June 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This week Labor's Aged Care Minister floated the idea of an "aged care levy" to help fund the sector's spiralling costs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Cowan

Simon Cowan

Canberra Times columnist

Simon Cowan is research director at the Centre for Independent Studies and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.