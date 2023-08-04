Irish writer Ahern's books have sold many millions of copies. Her latest is the story of Alice, who sees both the best and the worst in people through colours - literally: she knows what everyone around her is feeling every single day. It might sound like a gift, but it can also be a curse, with the rush of feelings, especially the dark ones - sadness, rage - overwhelming her. Growing up with her two siblings and erratic mother, Alice blocks herself off from people but as she gets older the loneliness gets to her and she has to learn to accept her gift, live with it, and live with other people too.