Beeswax and Tall Tales: how Athol Salter's love of antiques inspired his daughter Jane Crowley to create Dirty Jane's

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
July 29 2023 - 5:30am
Jane Crowley with her father Athol Salter in her business Dirty Jane's in Fyshwick. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Jane Crowley with her father Athol Salter in her business Dirty Jane's in Fyshwick. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A mink stole from Harrod's found at a Red Cross charity fashion parade in country England, a farmhouse kitchen table discovered standing on its end in a warehouse in Wales, a silver-topped glass jar fossicked from the back of a cupboard in Wagga Wagga.

