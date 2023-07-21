Vote now for a Mattel-pink Barbie bus shelter for Canberra

Did you see Transport Minister Chris Steel's cheeky Facebook post this week showing a Mattel-pink Barbie bus shelter to celebrate the release of the movie Barbie?
The pink bus shelter was extremely realistic, but just a mock-up.
But that hasn't stopped the push for one of Canberra's iconic bus shelter's to be actually painted pink for Barbie.
Minister Steel was put on the spot on HIT104.7's Weekend Breakfast with Mobbs and Roses show when hosts Ellie Mobbs and Jason Roses challenged him to re-create the Barbie bus shelter.
"I believe it's perfect timing, with the Barbie movie coming out, to give our ACTION bus stops a nice lick of pink paint," Mobbs suggested on-air to the minister.
Chris Steel reckoned the hosts could contact Transport Canberra with the idea, and it might "think about it" until Roses turned the blow-torch on the minister.
"You're in charge! I don't have to write to anyone, except for you! You can make this decision right now," Roses said.
"Can we paint a bus stop pink in Canberra? You are the Minister for Transport, you have the authority."
Steel eventually relented and agreed if Hit 104.7 could get 5000 likes for its pink bus shelter campaign, "it would be something that we could consider".
HIT 104.7 is running the campaign on its Facebook page and urging Canberrans to get behind the pink push.
Mobbs and Roses urged everyone to add their like.
"The Barbie film is the biggest thing in the world right now and we think if one of the bus shelters was painted with a shade of Mattel pink, it would really spruce things up," Roses said.
Mobbs reckoned a Barbie-pink bus shelter would become a tourist attraction in its own right.
"They have done something similar in Brisbane and everyone is taking selfies and it's encouraging all these social gatherings," she said.
"I think it's something that will really bring the community together."
Vote early and vote often here from 9am on Saturday.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
