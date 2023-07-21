The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Vote now for a Mattel-pink Barbie bus shelter for Canberra

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
July 22 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The nocked-up Barbie bus shelter photograph. Picture by snapsbysal
The nocked-up Barbie bus shelter photograph. Picture by snapsbysal

Did you see Transport Minister Chris Steel's cheeky Facebook post this week showing a Mattel-pink Barbie bus shelter to celebrate the release of the movie Barbie?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.