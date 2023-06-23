In a barely-there pink number, she shows up at the dog rescue shelter where Percy volunteers, and practically kidnaps him. He somehow scrambles free. There are more misadventures, then Maddie gets him to strip for a night swim. When some pranksters steal their gear and run down the beach, Maddie bounds out of the sea after them, stark naked, laying into them like an Amazonian avenger. It was like something out of The Hunger Games, where Lawrence was such a formidable action hero. The violent streak in Maddie's character is not for the faint of heart.