The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Capitals sign Alex Fowler after MVP winning season at Portland

HF
By Harrison Frater
June 22 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Capitals will announce Townsville junior Alex Fowler as their newest signing on Thursday morning. Picture Getty Images
The Capitals will announce Townsville junior Alex Fowler as their newest signing on Thursday morning. Picture Getty Images

The Canberra Capitals have recruited a "ready-made, no fuss" forward to bolster their roster and give them another weapon to chase a return to the finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HF

Harrison Frater

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.