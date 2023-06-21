The Canberra Capitals have recruited a "ready-made, no fuss" forward to bolster their roster and give them another weapon to chase a return to the finals.
The Capitals will announce Townsville junior Alex Fowler as their newest signing on Thursday morning, plucking her out of the Portland Pilots college system to give her a shot in the WNBL.
The 21-year-old is the ninth player on the Capitals roster for next season with the 10th and last full-time addition to be unveiled next week.
Capitals coach Kristen Veal hoped Fowler could add depth to the squad.
"Alex is a ready-made professional, she's a no fuss, hard-working, strong, well-rounded player who I believe will strengthen and add immediate value to our group," Veal said.
Fowler has represented Australia at the international level, playing at the under 19s World Cup in 2019 and leading the side in scoring and rebounding on the way to a runners-up finish.
She is currently playing in the NBL1 North competition in Townsville after four seasons in Portland, where she collected a bag of records to establish herself as a rising star.
Fowler became the all-time leading Division 1 scorer with 2,132 points, was named in the West Coast Conference All-Tournament team and awarded the tournament's most valuable player prize for 2022-23.
The forward averaged 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, becoming the second Pilot in history to score more than 2,000 points for Portland.
"I look forward to seeing Alex thrive in an environment where she can grow with this new era Caps and expand her game further," Veal said.
The Capitals will start training on September 11 as Veal aims to take the team to the finals for the first time since taking the coaching reins.
