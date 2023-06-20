The Canberra Times
Capital Football referee Cameron Shelton succumbs to cancer battle

HF
By Harrison Frater
Updated June 20 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 11:59am
Cameron Shelton, centre, was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma two years ago. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The Canberra soccer community is mourning the loss of Cameron Shelton after the Capital Football referee lost his battle with cancer this week.

