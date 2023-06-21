The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Alan Malibe, Louis Shuang face court, accused of Westfield Belconnen burglary

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated June 21 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alan Hiribee Malibe leaves court on Wednesday. Picture by Blake Foden
Alan Hiribee Malibe leaves court on Wednesday. Picture by Blake Foden

Two men are accused of stealing about 46 mobile phones after allegedly breaking into an electronics store with an axe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.