Two men are accused of stealing about 46 mobile phones after allegedly breaking into an electronics store with an axe.
Alan Hiribee Malibe, 20, and Louis Shuang, 21, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
They have each been charged with a single count of aggravated burglary. The men are yet to enter pleas.
Shuang, of Bonner, also faces one count each of drug driving, and driving with a suspended licence.
He did not apply for bail on Wednesday and was remanded in custody.
Police allege that at 12.35am on June 21, Malibe and Shuang - as well as a third, as-yet-unidentified man - forced their way into Westfield Belconnen by pulling apart glass sliding doors to the complex.
The men are accused of breaking into a CeX Electronics store and stealing various items.
Police documents tendered to the court claim the group had first unsuccessfully tried to break into the store by using an angle grinder to shear the bolts connecting a security screen gate to the floor, and kicking at it.
The men then allegedly used a small axe to hack at the glass while also kicking at it, making a hole that was eventually big enough to climb through.
Police allege the men filled two bags with abut 46 mobile phones of various makes and models.
They then allegedly fled the scene on foot.
A short time later, following a report from Westfield security, who saw the alleged burglary on CCTV, police patrolling on Cohen Street spotted Shuang, who was arrested following a short foot pursuit.
About 1am, police arrested Malibe after they found him hiding in a hedge on Cameron Avenue.
Police allege a black backpack, found nearby, contained 16 mobile phones believed to have been stolen during the burglary.
Malibe was granted bail on Wednesday to live with his father in Sutton.
Duty lawyer Sam Brown argued Malibe had no criminal history and therefore there was "nothing to indicate" he would not comply with conditions.
Mr Brown said the 20-year-old worked casually as a labourer in the construction industry.
Prosecutor Lillian Thomas had opposed bail citing a likelihood of Malibe interfering with evidence, and committing offences.
Ms Thomas said he was a suspect in up to 15 other commercial burglaries of mobile phone stores.
She told the court Malibe was also being investigated by NSW police for allegedly trying to sell stolen phones back to the store they were taken from.
However, Mr Brown argued the investigations had not resulted in charges being brought to court and there was insufficient evidence.
Magistrate Ian Temby ultimately granted Malibe bail with conditions not to be within 100 metres of Belconnen Westfield, and not to contact Shuang.
"At this stage those other allegations are only things that are being investigated," Mr Temby said
Malibe and Shuang are set to appear in court again on July 12.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
