Parents call for reading instruction reform in ACT schools

By Sarah Lansdown
June 25 2023 - 5:30am
Sue White is home schooling her son, Ollie, 8, after he struggled to learn to read at school. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Sue White is home schooling her son, Ollie, 8, after he struggled to learn to read at school. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Sue White's son Ollie loves nothing more than having a story read to him. But when he started at an early childhood school, she suspected something wasn't quite right.

