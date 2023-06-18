A new report by Equity Economics has found many children are not being taught to read in a way that aligns with scientific evidence. Despite more than 40 years of scientific research on the essential skills for reading instruction, the ACT government is yet to implement a best-practice curriculum, lagging behind states like NSW and South Australia. Governments have not provided enough guidance to teachers, leaving them to figure out for themselves what to teach, what order to teach it in, how to teach it and to what level.