The Canberra Times
Home/Subscribers Only
Opinion

Jack Waterford | Voice to Parliament needs a serious rattle of spears

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
Updated June 23 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The biggest risk to the success of the referendum on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander recognition is the Albanese government's lack of resolution. It has strongly promoted the voice, successfully in Parliament, but far less effectively within the broader community. There is a serious prospect that the various proponents of the "no" case will win by default, mostly because the "yes" campaign has not started and does not seem organised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

More from Subscribers Only
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.