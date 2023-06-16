The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Jack Waterford | Handling of Brittany Higgins' allegations sends message

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
June 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Every woman in Australia, and not a few men, should experience a shiver of apprehension about the Bruce Lehrmann case.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.