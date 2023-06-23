The Canberra Times
Vinnies CEO Sleepout in the ACT raises $780,000 for the homeless

Updated June 23 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 11:55am
ACT Supreme Court Chief Justice Lucy McCallum at the sleepout. Picture supplied
More than 130 local leaders who took part in the Vinnies CEO Sleepout have raised more than $780,000 and counting for Vinnies Canberra/Goulburn's homelessness services.

