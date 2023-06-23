Vinnies CEO Sleepout in the ACT raises $780,000 for the homeless

More than 130 local leaders who took part in the Vinnies CEO Sleepout have raised more than $780,000 and counting for Vinnies Canberra/Goulburn's homelessness services.
The sleepout in Canberra took part in the gardens of the National Museum over Thursday night, the temperature falling to a relatively balmy six degrees compared to the below-zero readings of earlier in the week. Many participants also slept in their cars, couches, or offices across the region and participated virtually via live stream.
The top three fundraisers of the night were Scouts chief commissioner Neville Tomkins ($52,453), ACT Supreme Court chief justice Lucy McCallum ($34,397) and Canberra Toyota dealer principal Mirko Milic ($29,938).
The top fundraising team on the night was awarded to team Canberra Toyota ($66,622) comprising Mr Milic, former Raiders star Sia Soliola, MBS FM director Nathan Volke and 2CC breakfast announcer Stephen Cenatiempo.
The funds will be used to support the delivery of Vinnies specialist homelessness services and to provide emergency assistance with rent, food, medical and fuel bills to many at risk of homelessness.
Vinnies Canberra/Goulburn CEO Lucy Hohnen said the funds raised would make a difference.
"We thank the generosity and solidarity of our participants, community, and sponsors for helping raise these much-needed funds. There is a real crisis out there and we need each dollar raised to help those experiencing the toughest of times," she said.
"On top of the people we have always supported, we are now supporting a new cohort, those with jobs and in some cases mortgages who simply can't make ends meet. We are seeing a steep upward trajectory in the number of people coming to Vinnies for help."
Apart from raising funds by sleeping rough, participants got a chance to listen to the real-life stories of people who experienced homelessness.
Vinnies Canberra/Goulburn also organised a physical sleepout at the Merimbula basketball courts for the first time. Three participants slept out at that location and raised more than $30,000.
Ms Hohnen also thanked the National Museum for hosting the sleepout for the fourth time.
It's not too late to donate. Fundraising will continue until July 31 at https://www.ceosleepout.org.au/event/act
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.