Imagine the likes of soccer superstar Kylian Mbappe playing a match in the bush capital of Australia.
It might not be a pipe dream as a men's World Cup fixture in Canberra could be on the cards if Football Australia get their way - though there are a few hurdles to overcome.
The sporting body views the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as one big audition tape to prove to FIFA and the globe that the men's tournament could be hosted here too one day.
While Canberra didn't host any matches or teams at the Women's World Cup, Football Australia doesn't want the ACT to miss out again on such a significant event.
"If we can demonstrate that we've broken through barriers, hosted the biggest Women's World Cup ever from a broadcast and attendance, legacy and social change point of view, it sets us up very nicely to bid for a another competition," Football Australia chief executive James Johnson told The Canberra Times.
"Certainly I think a men's World Cup bid has to be part of Australia's future and once we deliver the Women's World Cup in the way that I believe we will, that's a good springboard for that next conversation."
Johnson used to be the head of professional football at FIFA, and knows exactly which boxes they want checked for potential World Cup hosts.
It could put Australia in a much better position for a successful bid than its last disastrous attempt for the 2022 World Cup, which got just one vote in 2010, and saw the tournament awarded to Qatar.
"This Women's World Cup won't be the last time that Football Australia brings a big piece of content to Australia," Johnson said.
"The next time we go for a big event, I would love Canberra to be part of that. It would be incredible to have the nation's capital part of that bidding process.
"We've got lots of opportunity in the coming years. There's the 2026 Women's Asian Cup that we're bidding for, we will bid one day for the men's World Cup, and you've got Club World Cups now too.
"There's so many big events that we can bring back to Australia and we've demonstrated that we've got the political strength now."
The biggest stumbling block Australia - and Canberra - face in any potential men's World Cup hosting bid will be finding suitably-sized venues.
Australia has many world-class sporting arenas, however FIFA have specific requirements for the men's World Cup. The seating capacity minimums must be 40,000 for the group stage matches, 60,000 for semi-finals and 80,000 for the final.
That instantly eliminates Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Hindmarsh Stadium and Perth Rectangular Stadium because they do not meet the required capacity.
For similar reasons those cities are not included for the quarter-finals and beyond at this Women's World Cup.
The capacity requirement could also see the new Canberra Stadium proposal not meet the necessary minimum, with a 30,000 seat, $500 million project planned to be completed in Bruce by 2033.
The entire Canberra Stadium revamp debate began in 2009 when ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr first flagged the need for a new venue as part of Australia's doomed 2022 World Cup bid.
Building new rectangular stadiums may not be possible for Football Australia's bid, and it would also be difficult to use major oval stadiums for the tournament as it runs during to the AFL season.
However Johnson said there is the potential for the upcoming Brisbane Olympics in 2032 to assist with their plans.
"If you want to be a part of a bid and get the best content, do you build a new rectangular stadium or do you 'rectangularise' a cricket or AFL stadium?" Johnson said.
"Bids occur eight years or so before a tournament, so I think that thinking will happen before we even put a bid forward.
"We've got some opportunities with the Brisbane Olympics in 2032. Football is the biggest sport at the Olympics and it'll be played in and outside of Brisbane.
"Should the infrastructure discussions going on right now around the Olympics include a consideration to gear up for a World Cup bid, that would be sensible to me because it reduces potential wastage."
The Football Australia executive suggested another bid with New Zealand could be advantageous, or they may even team up with another Asia-Pacific nation to host a men's World Cup.
"[FIFA president Gianni Infantino's] vision is to truly globalise football and I think we are in an excellent timezone for that vision to be realised," Johnson added.
"Beijing is in the same timezone as Perth, Delhi is three hours behind and if you play in Sydney in the afternoon you hit the west coast of the US in primetime.
"We're in a region that's really going to help unleash the power of football in the biggest and most populous markets around the world."
Johnson said the immense exposure, opportunity and legacy of the Women's World Cup - where Matildas fever has overcome Australia - will be a game-changer not only for the domestic soccer community, but for all sport in the Asia-Pacific.
"I don't think this Women's World Cup is just the biggest moment for women's sport, but also, it's one of the biggest moments for Australian sport and the region too," he said.
"Game two of State of Origin was watched by nearly three million people across Australia, the AFL final last year had about three million viewers nationwide, and the Women's World Cup final in 2019 had 240 million people watch it.
"But we're expecting that last number will rise up to 400 million for the final in Sydney on August 20.
"We're talking two billion people in total to have watched the entire tournament, and for countries like India, Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, and United States, in addition to Australia and New Zealand, this will be a really big moment, with the World Cup played in timezones friendly to those countries."
Women's World Cup attendance numbers across Australia and New Zealand are on track to surpass 1.7 million through the turnstiles, and Johnson said soccer participation rates nationwide will rise by 20 per cent as a result of the tournament's impact.
with AAP
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
