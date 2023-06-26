The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Yvette Berry announces three-year-old preschool but 'workforce crisis' a barrier for expansion

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
June 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Minister Andrew Barr and Education Minister Yvette Berry at an early childhood centre. Picture by Karleen Minney
Chief Minister Andrew Barr and Education Minister Yvette Berry at an early childhood centre. Picture by Karleen Minney

Workforce shortages are a barrier to expanding free early childhood education, the ACT government has conceded.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.