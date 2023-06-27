Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern to visit Canberra

Former New Zealand prime minister Dame Jacinda Ardern is to visit Canberra in August for a public speaking engagement. But it'll cost at least $275 to hear her speak.
Ms Ardern, who resigned as prime minister in January, will be speaking at the National Convention Centre at an event organised by the Business Chicks group.
The event is from 8am to 11am on Friday, August 11.
Tickets are $275 for Business Chick members and $295 for non-members. A table is $2750 and a gold table $4500.
A gold table promises "the full VIP experience" including upfront seating, gifts on arrival and company signage on the table.
The 42-year-old ex-prime minister, who held the top job for just over five years, in the 2023 King's Birthday honours was made Dame Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to the state.
She is also writing a book about leadership.
