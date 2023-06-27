The Canberra Times
Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern to visit Canberra

June 27 2023
Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern is also writing a book about leadership. Picture by Getty Images
Former New Zealand prime minister Dame Jacinda Ardern is to visit Canberra in August for a public speaking engagement. But it'll cost at least $275 to hear her speak.

