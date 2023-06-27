The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

James Barnes committed to ACT Supreme Court for burglary, fraud

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated June 28 2023 - 7:49am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Barnes, who faced court last week. Picture Facebook
James Barnes, who faced court last week. Picture Facebook

The victim of a bike theft has foiled a burglar's plan to sell the stolen item on Gumtree by responding to the online ad and trapping the offender.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.