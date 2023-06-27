The Canberra Times
Australian National University drops, University of Canberra climbs in QS World University Rankings 2024

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated June 28 2023 - 6:51am, first published 6:00am
The Australian National University ranked 34th on the QS World University Rankings 2024. Picture by Jamila Toderas
The Australian National University lost its top spot on the QS World University Rankings 2024 as the higher education specialist firm announced new metrics for calculation.

