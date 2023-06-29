New polling underway across the ACT is testing local voter appetite for a field of Climate 200-backed independents running at next year's territory election.
In a move likely to stir territory politics, the automated "robocall" poll of approximately 1000 voters residing in the ACT has been commissioned by the climate-focused fundraising group backed by Simon Holmes a Court. It is similar to other polls run in House seats held by teal independents and seen as a way to track their progress.
But importantly, polling about local politics is seen as groundwork for running candidates.
In February, Australian Electoral Commission political donation data revealed that Climate 200 was the biggest contributor to the 2022 federal election campaign of now ACT independent David Pocock with a hefty donation of $856,000.
The phone poll now in the field asks about voting intention, if a federal election was held today, and the certainty of the position. If a person answered independent David Pocock, they are asked the reasons for that support such as "dissatisfaction with major parties" or "having a real impact in Parliament."
And just over a year out from the October 2024 ACT poll, the robocall asks - among the more than 20 questions posed: "Would you consider voting for an independent candidate from your community at the upcoming 2024 territory elections in the ACT?"
The five potential responses ranged from "definitely yes" to "definitely no" and included "unsure".
The Canberra Times has confirmed with sources there have been conversations around the possibility of Pocock independents running for the ACT Legislative Assembly in 2024.
Comment was sought from Climate 200 about why questions were being asked about territory voting intentions.
"Climate 200 regularly conducts research across Australia to stay informed about what is important to voters and our supporters," a Climate 200 spokesperson said.
The questions also asked about first preference vote at the 2022 election and issues important in deciding who to vote for at the next election. Options include cost of living and inflation, climate change and the environment, corruption and integrity, foreign policy and defence, health and aged care, or "other".
READ MORE:
Climate 200 had not formally been approached about the ACT election and has been behind similar poll questions relating to the last Victorian and NSW elections.
Labor has been in power in the ACT since 2001 and, since the 2008 election, the ALP has been in minority government with the Greens. At the last 2020 election, a record six Greens MLAs were elected and three are ministers in the Andrew Barr-led government. There are four year fixed terms in the territory.
The Canberra Times also asked Senator Pocock about the polling, particularly as he is named in some of the questions.
"Any decision by Climate 200 to undertake research is entirely a matter for them and undertaken at their own instigation," a spokesperson for Senator Pocock said.
"After a year serving the people of the ACT, Jervis Bay and Norfolk Island Senator Pocock is undertaking his own public consultation seeking feedback on their priorities, how they assess his performance and identifying any areas for improvement."
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.