The new chair of the National Australia Day Council, John Foreman, has urged Australians to nominate the inspiring achievers, leaders and heroes in their community for the 2024 Australian of the Year Awards.
Nominations at australianoftheyear.org.au close at midnight on Monday July 31.
There are four categories in the awards: Australian of the Year, Senior Australian of the Year (aged 65 years and over), Young Australian of the Year (aged 16-30 years) and Australia's Local Hero.
Nominees must be Australian citizens, and a role model for the Australian community or someone demonstrating excellence in their field. The Local Hero award acknowledges a significant contribution in the local community.
Mr Foreman, who was appointed chair of the NADC in April, said it took only one nomination for an individual to be considered for the annual awards.
"The awards are not a popularity contest, they are judged solely on merit, so one nomination is all that's needed for someone to be a candidate," he said.
"For 63 years, the Australian of the Year Awards have celebrated exceptional Australians and 2024 could be the year your nomination adds a new name to the honour roll.
"From nominations received, the aards program recognises 128 people around the country before announcing recipients for each category in all states and territories. The four national recipients are then decided, so your nomination could have a big impact for someone whose story should be shared.
"It's very simple to submit a nomination and you don't need to know the person you're nominating; you just need to tell us a little about what they do and why they're special.
"Help us find the next group of inspiring Australians - submit your nomination now."
The awards program, run by the NADC, recognises 128 people around the country each year through state and territory awards.
Once nominations close on July 31, each state and territory selects up to four nominees in each category. In October and November, following judging panel deliberations, state and territory recipients of each of the four category awards are announced.
These recipients are finalists for the national awards which will be presented on January 25, 2024. The PM is invited to announce the awards but has no role in the decision process. The national Awards are decided by the Board of the National Australia Day Council.
Nominate now at australianoftheyear.org.au
