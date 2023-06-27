The Canberra Times
Who inspires you? 2024 Australian of the Year Awards nominations close July 31

Updated June 30 2023 - 10:21am, first published June 28 2023 - 9:59am
The new chair of the National Australia Day Council, John Foreman, has urged Australians to nominate the inspiring achievers, leaders and heroes in their community for the 2024 Australian of the Year Awards.

