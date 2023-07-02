The rumours are true, UNIQLO is opening a store in the Canberra Centre later in the year.
While no official announcement has been made, a construction board was put up in the centre on Sunday afternoon announcing the opening of the store in "late 2023".
UNIQLO will be located where Cotton On and Supre used to be in the centre, across from Smiggle and near the outdoor crossing on the bottom level.
The announcement has come as welcome news to many, with rumours of the Canberra Centre opening a UNIQLO store floating around the community for years.
In 2015, the centre closed a large portion of their stores for refurbishments, and chatter began about the possibility of UNIQLO, as well as TopShop, arriving in the capital.
At that time, H&M was a hot topic shop for discussion, until it arrived in the centre in 2017.
MUJI's Canberra store announced its closure last week, and there was plenty of speculation that UNIQLO will be taking its place.
While the replacement for that store is still a mystery, one possibility has been happily ticked off the list, as fans of the store celebrate the news on social media.
The area of the centre where UNIQLO will be has only recently opened up again, after a set of doors was installed to close off the once-outdoor shopping area.
The latest opening was a National Geographic store, opposite the site where Typo used to be.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
