UNIQLO will open in the Canberra Centre late 2023

Sara Garrity
Updated July 2 2023 - 7:34pm, first published 7:30pm
News of the opening of UNIQLO in Canberra spread fast on social media. Picture by Sara Garrity
The rumours are true, UNIQLO is opening a store in the Canberra Centre later in the year.

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

