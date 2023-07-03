The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Demand for car and home loans surging despite interest rates rate hikes

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated July 3 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Households are shrugging off high interest rates to take out home loans and splurge on a new car, adding to evidence that the Reserve Bank of Australia may have more work to do to slow demand in the economy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.