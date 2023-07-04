The Canberra Times
Denis Moriarty | Australian War Memorial should help us understand conflict

By Denis Moriarty
July 5 2023 - 5:30am
Should disgraced solider Ben Roberts-Smith's uniform be removed from display at the Australian War Memorial? That depends, really, on what you think the War Memorial is for.

Local News

