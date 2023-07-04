To do justice to Roberts-Smith, his bravery isn't in question. It's just that it's quite possible to be a hero and a disgusting human being. The horrors of war are just about summed up in the observation that it's when heroes - people who are, by definition, good at violence, destruction, and radical insensitivity - come into their own. Almost everything that a soldier does in a war would be a crime if there wasn't a war on (conduct calculated to bring about a breach of the peace, if nothing else).