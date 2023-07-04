The Canberra Times
US servicemen and women will march in a Freedom of Entry parade through the ACT to mark the commissioning of USS Canberra

By Peter Brewer
July 5 2023 - 5:30am
Members of the US Navy will parade through the streets of the national capital later this month in a historic freedom of entry ceremony to mark the commissioning of Littoral Combat Ship USS Canberra.

