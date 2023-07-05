Apparently there is no truth to the rumour that Australian National University Vice Chancellor Professor Brian Schmidt gave the green light to Symposium, the university's new wine bar, just so he could get his own wine on the menu.
His 2018 Amungula Creek pinot noir features on a wine list that rivals some of the best in Canberra, perhaps even Australia, as it's able to access the 69-year-old University House cellar which contains some very rare wines.
Professor Schmidt makes his wine at Maipenrai vineyard on Sutton Road and he found a couple of cases of the pinot noir - which is sold out - and dropped them into Symposium.
Venue manager, and wine list curator, Albert Chung (Chairman and Yip) was extremely grateful.
"It's fabulous to be able to serve the Vice Chanchellor's wine here, alongside some of the treasures I've found in that cellar," says Chung.
Chung is also a supporter of sustainable viticulture and the list also features recent releases with a focus on organic, natural, low-intervention wines, and those made by female winemakers. There is also a good selection of beers, cocktails and non-alcoholic options.
There also happens to be a few bottles of a wine made by the family of the Dean of the ANU College of Science, Dr Kiaran Kirk, out at Clonakilla.
More rumours abound about the competitive nature of Professor Schmidt and Clonakilla wine maker Tim Kirk, born just a couple of weeks apart.
Rumours perhaps best discussed at Symposium, which, fittingly, is Latin for "a drinking party or convivial discussion".
The venue has opened in the Kambri precinct of the university as an interim measure while University House is being restored.
University House, which opened in 1954, was severely damaged in the January 2020 hailstorm and has been closed since, as repairs have unearthed more structural damage.
But the university recognises the importance of a social hub for both staff and students.
"Universities bring everyone together, from heads of state to 17-year-old undergraduates," said Professor Schmidt.
"While most of what we have on campus is for our 20,000 students, we do have 4000 staff, and incredibly distinguished guests on site regularly.
"University House is where we'd traditionally have more sophisticated dining, but now we have this amazing space in Kambri, right in the heart of the campus."
Executive chef Daniel Flatt, formerly of Monster Kitchen and Bar, has prepared a grazing menu that showcases seasonal produce, sourced locally where he can, including figs from Wallaroo's Hundred Acre Farm, Bredbo black garlic and Tilba Real Dairy products.
"It's a menu that focuses on treating quality produce with care and simplicity," says Flatt. Think smoked trout with creme fraiche, kipfler potato and dill, or caramelised pumpkin with wild rice, whipped chevre and candied almonds.
There's also the option to build platters with a great selection of cheeses, antipasto and charcuterie.
The venue, situated where the China Plate restaurant used to be, is modern and light, with exposed brick, black steel and plenty of glass features. Crockery and glassware is from Bison Homewares.
There's a private dining space for up to 10 people, and a discrete corner overlooking Sullivan's Creek which can accommodate more. The venue can also accommodate private events.
Master of University House Professor Peter Kanowksi drove the opening of Symposium, recognising that need for social interaction among staff and graduate students. He was unfortunately at Oxford on business for the launch, but perhaps they've tucked away a bottle of that pinot noir for him when he returns.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
