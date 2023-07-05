Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney hit out at "no" campaign group Fair Australia and Peter Dutton on Wednesday, accusing the Opposition Leader of "bully boy tactics" following his earlier criticism of businesses supporting the Voice to Parliament.
She accused Fair Australia of "importing Trump-style politics" into the country and lashed out at One Nation leader Pauline Hanson over "insulting" comments made during a recent radio appearance.
Ms Burney used her address to the National Press Club on Wednesday to outline the four priority areas she would ask the constitutionally enshrined body to advise on, including health, education, jobs and housing.
At the tail end of her prepared address, she diverted from the copy of the speech distributed to the media on Tuesday, to accuse the "no" campaign of "post truth" and seeking to "polarise" society.
"Its aim is to sow division in our society by making false claims, including that providing advice to government would somehow impact the fundamental democratic principle of one vote, one value, a claim designed to mislead," she said.
"My social media, as you can imagine, attracts trolls who accused me of things like trying to set up an apartheid state."
READ MORE:
Ms Burney also cited a recent radio appearance from Ms Hanson, where the right-wing senator said she had "met a true black".
"To think that this is unimaginably insulting and the deserving of anything is really beyond the pale because what she was saying is that some Indigenous people are less deserving of our identity. To say it was to say it was an insult is an understatement.
"It was not called out by one media outfit."
"Do not let the 'no' campaign get away with using Trump-style politics in Australia. Do not let them divide us."
Asked about the no campaign's attack on businesses supporting the Voice, Ms Burney said she didn't think the "business community was very impressed by the bully boy tactics of Peter Dutton".
On Sunday, Mr Dutton told Sky News major companies who supported the proposal lacked "significant backbone" after conglomerates, including BHP and Wesfarmers, made multimillion donations to the "yes" campaign.
"The business community supports the Voice because they know that it is about employment, it is about making sure that people stay in jobs, is very much what they're driving through their businesses," Ms Burney said.
On Wednesday, Mr Dutton told reporters he did not regret his earlier comments.
"I think the fact is that many of the listed companies in Australia today, the CEOs are worried about influencers, and they're worried about the Twittersphere, and they're less worried about what's happening to their customer base, and much less the views of their employees," he said.
"To look at Wesfarmers; I think the $2 million would be better off reducing prices in their supermarkets, or reducing prices at Bunnings."
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.