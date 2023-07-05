The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Writers Festival: Bluey, bookclubs and bad mothers on the menu

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
Updated July 5 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bluey creator - and master storyteller - Joe Brumm will be at the Canberra Writer's Festival
Bluey creator - and master storyteller - Joe Brumm will be at the Canberra Writer's Festival

Flawed heroes, bad mothers, and a party in peril - any Canberran can tell you that there are politics, and then there are politics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.