If you're tuning into State of Origin's post-game coverage to hear Cameron Munster explain how he inevitably pulled off the play only he can, don't hold your breath.
Because one of rugby league's biggest stars might as well have duct tape over his mouth at full-time in Sydney on Wednesday night.
So we'll miss his 10-word answer about that just being "Origin footy" before he gives credit to the boys.
It's hard to imagine any fans will be up in arms about the absence of interviews in the moments following the full-time siren, before a player has time to gather their thoughts about what just transpired. That's before we even get to the half-time interviews, when a player is gasping for air and tells us they'll be in with a chance if they can just complete their sets. Shakespearean stuff.
If players gave answers people would remember more often, perhaps their decision to boycott media interviews would be more effective. Fans want to engage with the players, so the onus is on players to engage with the people.
The decision of NRL players to boycott media commitments on any days a match is to be played is a major detriment to the fans.
The media still stands as one of, if not the biggest link between players and their fanbase.
Yet too often players see interviews as a box-ticking exercise and offer little insight. Then there are those who understand the importance of telling a good story and providing a headline people will engage with.
The Canberra Raiders held their last player media opportunity on Wednesday. The stipulations in the boycott means fans won't hear from players for 12 days given they will have a break during next week's bye week.
Of course it was Raiders coach Ricky Stuart providing the line everyone was talking about this week, saying he believes players are "being used and it's wrong".
"It's not [the media's] fault that there can't be an agreement," Stuart said.
"I feel sorry for the players because I believe that if you spoke to 95 percent of the players, they wouldn't even know why they're not allowed to talk to the media.
"I think they're being used and it's wrong."
This issue is not limited to rugby league, but unless the RLPA and NRL can strike a deal and end the media boycott, reams of copy which could be dedicated to the launch of the expanded NRLW competition in a fortnight will revolve around a collective bargaining agreement.
More than 50 players from 17 NRL clubs met on Tuesday night to decide upon their next step if their demands in long-winded collective bargaining agreement discussions were not met.
They came to this: Players will boycott all game-day media commitments from July 6 and until further notice, including for State of Origin III on Wednesday.
Because Origin players can only speak on Monday and Tuesday of next week ahead of game three of the series in Sydney. A cavalcade of coaches will be entrusted with the remainder of the duties on media street.
The RLPA says these conditions will remain in place until the completion of a draft CBA; until the warring NRL and PA meet with an industrial relations mediator; and until player benefits and support payments return to pre-COVID levels agreed under the previous CBA.
RLPA chief executive Clint Newton says he is prepared to pull the trigger on strike action if demands are not met.
We've heard that before.
Negotiations have dragged on for 20 months, and the clock is ticking with the current agreement only able to roll over until October 31 of this year.
The RLPA's grievance no longer rests with player wages or the salary cap. The NRL has proposed an overall increase in player payments of 37 per cent, an immediate 25.4 per cent increase in the salary cap and an increased minimum wage of $150,000.
But the players say they aren't asking for another dollar.
The RLPA wants full autonomy around managing its own funds, which among other uses, are dispensed to retired players in distress and those suffering from the effects of long-term injuries.
The players association also harbours concerns over the NRL's ability to increase the length of the season quicker than Giga Kick finishes The Everest - all without RLPA approval - while players want autonomous access to their own data, including medical records.
If you listen to Abdo, the only restriction the NRL and Australian Rugby League Commission want to place on the RLPA's funds is a measure to ensure money could not be funnelled away from beneficiaries and to the association itself.
Concerns about the NRL's ability to lengthen the season at the click of a finger are fair enough. But players bolting their doors shut does nothing for the fans.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
