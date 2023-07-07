The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Calvary says it won't challenge terms of Calvary Hospital acquisition

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated July 7 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Calvary will not challenge terms surrounding the territory's acquisition of what is now called North Canberra Hospital, but has left the door open to appeal a court's decision to allow the takeover in the first place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.