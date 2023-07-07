Calvary will not challenge terms surrounding the territory's acquisition of what is now called North Canberra Hospital, but has left the door open to appeal a court's decision to allow the takeover in the first place.
The ACT Supreme Court last month dismissed Calvary's legal challenge of legislation passed to enable the compulsory acquisition of the Bruce hospital.
It also dismissed Calvary's application for an injunction to prevent the government exercising powers under the takeover legislation.
Calvary's barrister, David Williams SC, told the ACT Supreme Court on Friday the religious healthcare provider would not challenge regulations relating to the terms of the acquisition that include compensation.
"We consent to the matter being dismissed," Mr Williams told Chief Justice Lucy McCallum.
The court heard Calvary and the government had engaged in dialogue and made appropriate amendments to appease both parties.
Mr Williams said the "significant changes" took on board Calvary's criticisms of regulations.
MORE CALVARY TAKEOVER NEWS:
The judge noted this did not mean a discontinuance of the entire proceedings, meaning Calvary can still appeal the court's initial decision to deem the takeover bill as valid.
With both parties consenting, Chief Justice McCallum said details of the acquisition were no longer "appropriate to be determined by the court".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.