ACT Policing is seeking witnesses and dash-cam footage of a two-vehicle crash on the Monaro Highway on Saturday morning.
Police said that, about 8.30am, a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Holden Calais sedan crashed at the intersection of the Monaro Highway and Lanyon Drive, Hume.
The motorcycle rider sustained injuries in the crash, and was transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition, police said.
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident, or the area around that time.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference 7477163.
