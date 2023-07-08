The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Benedict Stevens defamed Aussie mortgage broker Derek Brammall: court

BF
By Blake Foden
July 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Brammall, whose reputation has been vindicated. Picture Aussie
Derek Brammall, whose reputation has been vindicated. Picture Aussie

A businessman has been ordered to pay a Canberra mortgage broker more than $37,000 after damaging his reputation by making "extremely serious" and defamatory allegations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.