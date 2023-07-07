An alleged robber accused of stealing more than $17,500 from a bank customer, then stashing the cash in a condom, says the case against him "has holes all through it".
Police allegedly discovered the concealed money, and a homemade Taser they claim was used in the robbery, during a traffic stop.
Shane Daniel Cringle represented himself when applying for bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
The 37 year old pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery, possession of an offensive weapon with intent, and riding in a motor vehicle without consent.
Police documents tendered to the court state Cringle visited his father's former workplace on April 28.
About an hour later the co-owner of the business drove to Manuka Westpac to deposit the takings for the week. The man had more than $17,500 in a small, white bank bag.
While walking from his parked ute to the bank, the alleged victim heard the sound of a Taser crackling and saw a man believed to be Cringle running towards him, the documents state.
The alleged victim described the man with a Taser as wearing a fluorescent shirt with a surgical mask and sunglasses covering his face.
Police claim the alleged victim "knew immediately he was going to be robbed" and ran into the foyer of the bank.
The glass doors closed and Cringle is said to have fled.
The alleged victim then saw another man, who police claim pointed a silver handgun at him, stating words to the effect of: "Drop the f---ing bag."
The business owner fell to the ground and threw the bag of cash towards bank staff.
The man with the gun allegedly collected the bag while still pointing the weapon.
Police claim he then fled with Cringle in a vehicle that had been stolen the day before.
On May 3, NSW police conducted a traffic stop along the Hume Highway, north of Goulburn. The front passenger identified himself as Shane Cringle.
It is alleged officers found $6000 and $6500 in two concealed wads inside a duct-taped condom in Cringle's possession.
Cringle allegedly told police his father had given him the money to buy a car.
Police also claim to have found a number of prohibited weapons in the vehicle, including a homemade Taser wrapped in green electrical tape.
Cringle was later arrested in the ACT after local police conducted a search warrant at his home in Rivett.
Police are still investigating the identity of the other alleged robber.
Special magistrate Sean Richter denied Cringle's bail application on Friday, saying the 37 year old had a history of committing crimes while on bail and breaching conditions.
Cringle told the court his previous crimes were committed as a result of drug addiction and mental health issues.
"I'm aware of my criminal history. I know it's bad. I know it's been atrocious," Cringle said.
"What your paperwork doesn't say is the significant effort I've put in since 2016.
"If I'm just going to be judged on my past you may as well sentence me today to a life sentence."
Cringle argued he had undergone multiple stints in rehabilitation, engaged in programs and was undergoing counselling before his June arrest.
"I've had to defeat 20 years' worth of addiction and it ain't easy," Cringle said.
"These charges, you've read the statement of facts ... it's a really weak case with holes all though it.
"There's no evidence here that I've done anything wrong. They've put a lot of different circumstances in a statement of facts."
The case will now move to the ACT Supreme Court and is set to go before a registrar on July 13.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
