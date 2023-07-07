The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Shane Cringle denied bail, accused of Manuka Westpac robbery

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated July 7 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police cordoned off the entrance to the bank after the alleged robbery. Picture by Megan Doherty
Police cordoned off the entrance to the bank after the alleged robbery. Picture by Megan Doherty

An alleged robber accused of stealing more than $17,500 from a bank customer, then stashing the cash in a condom, says the case against him "has holes all through it".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.