The Women's World Cup is only days away and though Michelle Heyman would have loved to been part of it as a Matilda, the Canberra United legend is hopping aboard the bandwagon as a fan.
Heyman had a stellar 2022-23 A-League Women season with Canberra which saw her put her hand back up for Matildas selection.
She had retired in 2019, but time has not hurt the former Matilda's goal-scoring abilities and Heyman dreamt of an international recall for a home World Cup.
Though it wasn't to be, like every soccer fan in Australia over the next month, she'll be proudly donning the green and gold watching at home and attending games as the Matildas aim to claim their first World Cup trophy.
"It's going to be bloody awesome," Heyman told The Canberra Times after playing for Gungahlin United on Sunday.
"I still remember the World Cup I played in 2015 and it's the biggest thing in football, so to have it on home soil, I'm just pumped for the girls.
"I think Australia is going to be shocked at how amazing women's football is, and I'm excited to see where football here goes after this World Cup.
"I actually prefer watching at home sometimes, because I like getting to replay moments, and we'll probably get a few of the Canberra United girls together to watch games."
For the Matildas' opener against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday night, Heyman will be one of 80,000 at Stadium Australia in Homebush, while back in the capital she ramps up her pre-season preparations for United.
The veteran striker believes the Matildas can make history and win the tournament if they bring their best performance.
"Anything can happen," Heyman said.
"Fingers crossed we continue to play good football and keep the ball.
"We played a warm-up against France and won 1-0, and though we have a lot to improve on, they'll go into tournament mode now and it's anyone's game."
Canberra Olympic ensured the top of the Capital Football NPL Women ladder remained log-jammed with a 1-0 win over Gungahlin keeping it in touch with league leaders Canberra Croatia.
Nicole Jalocha's first-half strike in a scramble at the goal line off a corner secured United victory.
Meanwhile, Canberra Croatia had a 1-0 win over Canberra United Academy at Deakin Stadium and Tuggeranong defeated ANU 4-1.
In the NPL Men's competition O'Connor Knights were victorious 4-1 in their top-of-the-table clash with Tigers FC, Olympic triumphed 2-0 in the Canberra Classico against Croatia, Gungahlin defeated Wanderers 2-0 and Monaro drew with Tuggeranong.
Women:
Canberra Olympic 1 bt Gungahlin United 0
Canberra Croatia 3 bt West Canberra Wanderers 0
Tuggeranong United 4 bt ANU WFC 1
Men:
O'Connor Knights 4 bt Tigers FC 1
Canberra Olympic 2 bt Canberra Croatia 0
Gungahlin United 2 bt West Canberra Wanderers 0
Tuggeranong United 0 drew Monaro Panthers 0
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
