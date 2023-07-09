The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Department heads should act against public servants identified in robodebt report: govt

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
July 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Department secretaries should "seek legal advice ... and take the appropriate steps" against public servants identified for possible civil or criminal prosecution by the robodebt royal commission, a senior government minister has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.