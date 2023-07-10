The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Invalid argument': Luke Keary says players know what they're fighting for

By Jasper Bruce
Updated July 10 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Keary is one of the first players to speak to journalists since the RLPA's media strike call. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)
Luke Keary is one of the first players to speak to journalists since the RLPA's media strike call. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)

Sydney Roosters star Luke Keary says players are aware of what they're fighting for after a media boycott temporarily lifted on Monday as collective bargaining agreement negotiations drag on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.