Sydney Roosters star Luke Keary says players are aware of what they're fighting for after a media boycott temporarily lifted on Monday as collective bargaining agreement negotiations drag on.
The media ban - which is in place on game days, with all players refusing to do media unless they are paid to do interviews - was announced last week and attracted criticism from some, including Raiders coach Ricky Stuart.
Keary disputed claims by Stuart that players are unaware of the nuances to discussions around the CBA, which is now eight months overdue.
The RLPA announced its most drastic action in 20 months of talks last Wednesday after a meeting of more than 50 players from across the NRL.
Until a draft CBA has been agreed upon, players have agreed not to talk to media on days when games are played, with chief executive Clint Newton saying the blackout could stretch on for months.
It comes as the league and its players dispute several of the 100 items in the CBA, including the NRL's ability to lengthen the season without consent, access to and ownership of player data and allocation of RLPA funds.
Throughout the negotiation process, the NRL has maintained it has listened to players and acted in good faith but must ensure the long-term financial security of the code.
The RLPA believes it had little choice but to take strong action given the current CBA can only roll over until the end of October before no agreement will be in place at all.
With no matches played until Wednesday, Monday marked the first time players were available to media since the RLPA announced its strike.
"It's the RLPA doing their job and the NRL doing their job," Keary said.
"It's the RLPA's job to fight for our rights, protect us into the future, protect the income, protect the players and how many games they're playing, things like that.
"But you can take yourself out of it and go, 'Well what's the NRL's job?'.
"Their job is to run the game, keep it viable, keep it sustainable into the future.
"But it's not going to stop the RLPA from trying to protect the players' rights.
"We see it all the time with unions, there's always going to be a bit of pushback and there should be. Because if there's no pushback, someone's getting pushed over."
Keary pushed back against suggestion from Stuart last week that "95 per cent of players" would not know why the media blackout has been enacted.
"Communication has been really effective from the RLPA and the delegates," Keary said.
"The RLPA are constantly out, coming here (at Roosters headquarters) to feed that information back, they were here a couple of weeks ago.
"It's kind of an invalid argument.
"With every union, there's going to be guys that are not interested, don't care, just get on with it and that's fine. As a young player, I was exactly the same.
"But there are boys that are invested at the top and they're the ones that we're leaning on for the information and the guidance."
Australian Associated Press
