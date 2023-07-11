Catholic schools in the ACT have lifted the performance of their students and there is now a widening gap between students in Catholic and government schools. There is no difference between Catholic and government schools in the potential of their students, nor the capacity of staff. But there is a difference in the system-wide investment made by Catholic schools in evidence-based curriculum resources aligned with the science of reading, professional development for school leaders and teachers, screening tools to identify struggling readers and intervention to help these students catch up to their peers.