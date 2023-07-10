The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT road millions better spent on active travel works: Pedal Power

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
July 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Money for a road duplication project should be diverted to active travel projects, advocates say. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Money for a road duplication project should be diverted to active travel projects, advocates say. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

More than $100 million earmarked for a short road duplication would be better spent on pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, a cycling advocacy group has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.