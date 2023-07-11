Even the market-friendly Financial Times recently acknowledged that "Governments, not BlackRock, will have to lead" on the related crisis of climate change. When profit-seekers look at biodiverse landscapes, they are more likely to think of the profits linked to bulldozing the land or digging it up, rather than conserving nature. Yes, land holders can make money by preserving ecosystems and selling offsets. But in selling offsets, they risk indirectly enabling destruction somewhere else: that's what creates the demand for offsets in the first place.