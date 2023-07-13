The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

ClubScore artists use AI to imagine trans sporting heroes for Uncharted Territory festival

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
July 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What if trans and gender-diverse people had never been excluded from sports?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.